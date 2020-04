BRIEF-Sanofi Partners With Luminostics On Developing COVID-19 Smartphone-Based Self-Testing Solution

April 16 (Reuters) - Sanofi SA:

* SANOFI AND LUMINOSTICS TO JOIN FORCES ON DEVELOPING BREAKTHROUGH COVID-19 SMARTPHONE-BASED SELF-TESTING SOLUTION

* SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO EVALUATE A COLLABORATION ON A UNIQUE SELF-TESTING SOLUTION FOR COVID-19

* COMPANIES TO NEGOTIATE A COLLABORATION ON DEVELOPMENT OF A BREAKTHROUGH COVID-19 SELF-TEST SOLUTION BASED ON LUMINOSTICS’ PROPRIETARY TECHNOLOGY

* LUMINOSTICS WOULD CONTRIBUTE ITS PROPRIETARY TECHNOLOGY FOR CONSUMER-DIAGNOSTICS FOR COVID-19 TESTING WHILE SANOFI WOULD BRING ITS CLINICAL RESEARCH TESTING EXPERIENCE AND CAPABILITIES