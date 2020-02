Feb 28 (Reuters) - Sanofi SA:

* SANOFI US REACHES SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT TO RESOLVE ALLEGATIONS RELATED TO PATIENT ASSISTANCE

* SANOFI - REACHED $11.85 MILLION SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH FEDERAL GOVERNMENT

* SANOFI - AGREEMENT TO RESOLVE AN INVESTIGATION RELATING TO CERTAIN FINANCIAL DONATIONS MADE IN 2015 AND 2016

* SANOFI - SANOFI U.S.' SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE ANY ADMISSION OF GUILT.