BRIEF-Sanofi: rolling reviews of COVID-19 recombinant vaccine to start soon in UK, Canada and Singapore

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - Sanofi:

* SANOFI SAYS ‘ROLLING REVIEWS” OF ITS COVID-19 RECOMBINANT VACCINE ARE ABOUT TO START IN BRITAIN, CANADA AND SINGAPORE IN THE “COMING DAYS”

* SANOFI SAYS “ROLLING REVIEW” OF ITS COVID-19 RECOMBINANT VACCINE IS ALSO EXPECTED BY THE WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION

* Sanofi made the comments in a statement Emailed to Reuters

* Europe’s drug regulator said on Tuesday it had started a real-time review of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by French drugmaker Sanofi SASY.PA and Britain’s GlaxoSmithKline GSK.L, the fifth shot under such a review currently. (Reporting by Matthias Blamont)

