BRIEF-Sanofi Says Dupixent® Approved In China For Adults With Moderate-To-Severe Atopic Dermatitis

June 19 (Reuters) - Sanofi SA:

* REG-DUPIXENT® (DUPILUMAB) APPROVED IN CHINA FOR ADULTS WITH MODERATE-TO-SEVERE ATOPIC DERMATITIS

* DUPIXENT INCLUDED IN CHINA’S LIST OF OVERSEAS APPROVED DRUGS THAT MEET URGENT CLINICAL NEED

* DUPIXENT INCLUDED IN CHINA’S LIST OF OVERSEAS APPROVED DRUGS THAT MEET URGENT CLINICAL NEED

* DUPIXENT IS APPROVED IN 60 COUNTRIES FOR ADULTS WITH MODERATE-TO-SEVERE ATOPIC DERMATITIS, ONE OF DISEASES DRIVEN BY TYPE 2 INFLAMMATION

* CHINA CONTINUES TO BE A SIGNIFICANT AREA OF GROWTH FOR US

* WE PLAN TO SEEK APPROVAL BY 2025 FOR MORE THAN 25 INNOVATIVE MEDICINES FOR CHRONIC AND RARE DISEASES AND VACCINES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)