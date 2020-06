BRIEF-Sanofi Says European Commission Approves Sarclisa For Adults

June 2 (Reuters) - Sanofi SA:

* EUROPEAN COMMISSION APPROVES SARCLISA® (ISATUXIMAB) FOR ADULTS WITH RELAPSED AND REFRACTORY MULTIPLE MYELOMA

* SARCLISA IN COMBINATION WITH POM-DEX SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCED THE RISK OF PROGRESSION OR DEATH BY 40% VERSUS POM-DEX ALONE

* EC APPROVAL BASED ON DATA FROM FIRST RANDOMIZED PHASE 3 TRIAL (ICARIA-MM) TO REPORT RESULTS EVALUATING AN ANTI-CD38 MONOCLONAL ANTIBODY COMBINED WITH POMALIDOMIDE AND DEXAMETHASONE (POM-DEX) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)