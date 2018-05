May 22 (Reuters) - Sanofi SA:

* FDA TO REVIEW ZYNQUISTA™ (SOTAGLIFLOZIN) AS POTENTIAL TREATMENT FOR TYPE 1 DIABETES

* SANOFI - TARGET FDA ACTION DATE UNDER PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT (PDUFA) IS ANTICIPATED TO BE MARCH 22, 2019