March 2 (Reuters) - Sanofi SA:

* SANOFI : FDA APPROVES SARCLISA® (ISATUXIMAB-IRFC) FOR PATIENTS WITH RELAPSED REFRACTORY MULTIPLE MYELOMA

* SANOFI - U.S. LIST PRICE (WHOLESALE ACQUISITION COST, OR WAC) FOR SARCLISA IS $650 PER 100 MG VIAL & $3,250 PER 500 MG VIAL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: