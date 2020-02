BRIEF-Sanofi To Create New Industry Leading European Company To Provide Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Sanofi SA:

* SANOFI TO CREATE NEW INDUSTRY LEADING EUROPEAN COMPANY TO PROVIDE ACTIVE PHARMACEUTICAL INGREDIENTS (API*)

* NEW INDUSTRY CHAMPION WOULD RANK #2 GLOBALLY, WITH AROUND EUR 1 BILLION IN EXPECTED SALES BY 2022

* A PLANNED IPO ON EURONEXT PARIS WOULD BE EVALUATED WITH A DECISION EXPECTED BY 2022, SUBJECT TO MARKET CONDITIONS

* SANOFI IS FULLY COMMITTED TO HOLD A MINORITY STAKE OF APPROXIMATELY 30% IN NEW COMPANY

* NEW ENTITY WOULD BE AGILE AS STANDALONE COMPANY, AND ABLE TO UNLOCK ITS GROWTH POTENTIAL, ESPECIALLY IN CAPTURING NEW THIRD-PARTY SALES AND ALL OPPORTUNITIES OF MARKET GROWING AT PACE OF 6 % PER YEAR-EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)