BRIEF-Sanofi To Donate 100 Million Doses Of Hydroxychloroquine Across 50 Countries

April 10 (Reuters) - Sanofi SA:

* COVID-19: SANOFI TO DONATE 100 MILLION DOSES OF HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE ACROSS 50 COUNTRIES

* TO PROVIDE PLAQUENIL(®) (HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE) WHEREVER POSSIBLE, WHILE SECURING APPROPRIATE SUPPLY LEVELS FOR CURRENT APPROVED INDICATIONS

* TO DATE, THERE IS INSUFFICIENT CLINICAL EVIDENCE TO DRAW ANY CONCLUSION OVER SAFETY AND EFFICACY OF HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE IN MANAGEMENT OF COVID-19 PATIENTS

* ALREADY INCREASED ITS PRODUCTION CAPACITY BY 50% AND IS ON TRACK TO FURTHER INCREASE PRODUCTION OVER COMING MONTHS

* IF ONGOING CLINICAL STUDIES DEMONSTRATE ITS SAFETY AND EFFICACY IN COVID-19 PATIENTS, SANOFI COMMITS TO DONATING MEDICINE TO GOVERNMENTS WORLDWIDE

* CEO CALLS FOR GREATER INTERNATIONAL COOPERATION AMONG ENTIRE HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE CHAIN, IF PROVEN SAFE AND EFFECTIVE IN COVID-19 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)