May 18 (Reuters) - Sanofi SA:

* SANOFI TO HIGHLIGHT PIPELINE PROGRAMS IN A SERIES OF INTERACTIVE VIRTUAL SESSIONS LEADING TO A RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT DAY EVENT

* LOOK FORWARD TO SHARING TREMENDOUS PROGRESS WE’VE MADE IN ADVANCING OUR PRIORITY MOLECULES AND BUILDING A SUSTAINABLE RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT ENGINE

* POISED TO DISCOVER NEXT GENERATION OF LIFE-CHANGING MEDICINES.