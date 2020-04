April 1 (Reuters) - Sanofi SA:

* In view of the current Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic in France and around the world, Sanofi’s Board of Directors has decided to hold its Annual General Meeting convened on Tuesday, April 28 at 2:30 pm in camera, without the physical presence of shareholders and with an unchanged agenda.

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)