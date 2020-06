BRIEF-Sanofi To Invest In Vaccine Production, Research Center in France

June 16 (Reuters) - Sanofi SA:

* INVESTS TO MAKE FRANCE ITS WORLD CLASS CENTER OF EXCELLENCE IN VACCINE RESEARCH AND PRODUCTION

* SANOFI WILL INVEST MORE THAN HALF A BILLION EUROS TO CREATE A STATE-OF-THE-ART VACCINE PRODUCTION SITE (NEUVILLE SUR SAÔNE) AND A NEW RESEARCH CENTER (MARCY-L’ETOILE) DEDICATED TO VACCINES

* PROJECT REPRESENTS INVESTMENT OF EUR 490 MILLION OVER A FIVE-YEAR PERIOD, AND EXPECTED TO CREATE 200 NEW JOBS

* INNOVATIVE TECHNOLOGIES OF NEW FACILITIES WILL ALSO PROVIDE SANOFI WITH FLEXIBILITY AND AGILITY NEEDED TO QUICKLY RESPOND TO FUTURE PANDEMIC RISKS

* WILL INVEST EUR 610 MILLION TO CREATE A NEW PRODUCTION SITE AND RESEARCH CENTER IN FRANCE WITH BOTH DEDICATED TO VACCINES

* ALSO COMMITTED TO INVESTING EUR 120 MILLION TO CREATE NEW RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT CENTER IN FRANCE AT SANOFI PASTEUR SITE IN MARCY-L'ETOILE TO DEVELOP FUTURE VACCINES