Healthcare
June 2, 2020 / 5:06 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Sanofi to present oncology strategy, says it is building momentum in this field

1 Min Read

June 2 (Reuters) - Sanofi SA:

* Sanofi’s oncology strategy is focused on four core therapeutic areas with four anchor treatments the company believes have the potential to transform patient care

* Sanofi says it is rapidly building momentum with the execution of our oncology strategy, with several developments on both our pipeline and marketed treatments

* Sanofi has a tremendous opportunity to continue our momentum and build a sustainable presence in oncology Further company coverage: (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below