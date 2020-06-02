BRIEF-Sanofi to present oncology strategy, says it is building momentum in this field

June 2 (Reuters) - Sanofi SA:

* Sanofi’s oncology strategy is focused on four core therapeutic areas with four anchor treatments the company believes have the potential to transform patient care

* Sanofi says it is rapidly building momentum with the execution of our oncology strategy, with several developments on both our pipeline and marketed treatments

* Sanofi has a tremendous opportunity to continue our momentum and build a sustainable presence in oncology