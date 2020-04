April 17 (Reuters) - Sanofi SA:

* REG-SANOFI TO PRESENT PHASE 2 DETAILED RESULTS OF ITS BRAIN-PENETRANT BTK INHIBITOR IN RELAPSING MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS

* TO HOST VIRTUAL SCIENTIFIC SESSION ON THIS ON APRIL 23 FROM 8:00-9:00 AM EST/ 2:00 - 3:00 PM CET