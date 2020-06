BRIEF-Sanofi, Translate Bio To Expand Vaccine Collaboration

June 23 (Reuters) - Sanofi:

* SANOFI AND TRANSLATE BIO EXPAND COLLABORATION TO DEVELOP MRNA VACCINES ACROSS ALL INFECTIOUS DISEASE AREAS

* TRANSLATE BIO TO RECEIVE $425 MILLION IN UPFRONT PAYMENT AND COMMON STOCK EQUITY INVESTMENT AND OVERALL IS ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE UP TO $1.9 BILLION OF POTENTIAL MILESTONES/PAYMENTS

* TO RECEIVE EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE RIGHTS TO DEVELOP, MANUFACTURE AND COMMERCIALIZE INFECTIOUS DISEASE VACCINES USING TRANSLATE BIO TECHNOLOGY

* EXPANDED COLLABORATION BRINGS TOGETHER TRANSLATE BIO’S LEADING MRNA TECHNOLOGY AND MANUFACTURING WITH SANOFI’S WORLD CLASS VACCINE DEVELOPMENT AND DISTRIBUTION

* TRANSLATE BIO WILL RECEIVE A TOTAL UPFRONT PAYMENT OF $425 MILLION, CONSISTING OF A $300 MILLION CASH PAYMENT AND A PRIVATE PLACEMENT COMMON STOCK INVESTMENT OF $125 MILLION AT $25.59 PER SHARE

* TEAMS ARE CURRENTLY EVALUATING MULTIPLE COVID-19 VACCINE CANDIDATES IN VIVO FOR IMMUNOGENICITY

* COMPANIES HAVE GOAL OF INITIATING A FIRST-IN-HUMAN CLINICAL TRIAL IN THIS FIELD IN Q4 OF 2020.

