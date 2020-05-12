Healthcare
BRIEF-Sanofi unveils positive results for its Sarclisa product

May 12 (Reuters) - Sanofi:

* Sarclisa(® )(isatuximab) Phase 3 IKEMA trial meets primary endpoint early in patients with relapsed multiple myeloma

* IKEMA trial results released early based on recommendation of an Independent Data Monitoring Committee

* Addition of Sarclisa significantly reduced the risk of disease progression or death compared to carfilzomib and dexamethasone alone

* Results will be submitted to an upcoming medical meeting and form the basis for regulatory submissions later this year (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

