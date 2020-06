BRIEF-Sanofi’S Investigational Enzyme Replacement Therapy Shows Clinically Meaningful Improvement In Critical Manifestations Of Late-Onset Pompe Disease

June 16 (Reuters) - Sanofi SA:

* REG-SANOFI’S INVESTIGATIONAL ENZYME REPLACEMENT THERAPY SHOWS CLINICALLY MEANINGFUL IMPROVEMENT IN CRITICAL MANIFESTATIONS OF LATE-ONSET POMPE DISEASE

* U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) HAS GRANTED BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY AND FAST TRACK DESIGNATIONS TO AVALGLUCOSIDASE ALFA FOR TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WITH POMPE DISEASE.

* Avalglucosidase alfa showed a 2.4-point improvement in percent-predicted forced vital capacity, an important measure of respiratory function in Pompe disease, compared to alglucosidase alfa (standard of care)

* results underscore our ambition to establish avalglucosidase alfa as a new standard of care treatment for Pompe disease Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)