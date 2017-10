Sept 12 (Reuters) - Sanofi Sa:

* Sanofi’s soliqua 100/33 provided earlier blood sugar control than insulin glargine 100 units/ml

* Sanofi - ‍more adults reached HBA(1c) target at 8 and 12 weeks versus those receiving insulin glargine 100 units/ml in trial​