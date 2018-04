April 27 (Reuters) - SANOMA OYJ:

* REG-SANOMA’S INTERIM REPORT 1 JANUARY–31 MARCH 2018: SEASONALLY SMALL QUARTER WITH STRUCTURAL ORDERING SHIFTS

* Q1 SALES EUR 262 MILLION (REUTERS POLL: EUR 351 MILLION)

* Q1 ADJUSTED EBIT EUR 8.2 MILLION (REUTERS POLL: EUR 3.43 MILLION)

* IN 2018, SANOMA EXPECTS CONSOLIDATED NET SALES ADJUSTED FOR STRUCTURAL CHANGES WILL BE SLIGHTLY BELOW 2017

* IN 2018 EXPECTS OPERATIONAL EBIT MARGIN OF AROUND 14%.