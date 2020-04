BRIEF-Sanoma Q1 Operational EBIT Loss Widens To EUR 8 Million

April 29 (Reuters) - Sanoma Oyj:

* REG-SANOMA’S INTERIM REPORT JANUARY–MARCH 2020: SOLID START TO THE YEAR, LONG-TERM PRIORITIES UNCHANGED

* Q1 NET SALES GREW TO EUR 188 MILLION (2019: 163) MAINLY AS A RESULT OF IDDINK ACQUISITION

* WITHDRAWN OUR OUTLOOK FOR 2020, WHILE WE REMAIN COMMITTED TO OUR LONG-TERM STRATEGY AND FINANCIAL TARGETS AS WELL AS PAYMENT OF OUR SECOND DIVIDEND

* Q1 OPERATIONAL EBIT EXCLUDING. PPA DECLINED TO EUR -8 MILLION (2019: -5)

* REMAINS COMMITTED TO PAYMENT OF OUR SECOND DIVIDEND INSTALMENT, EUR 0.25 PER SHARE, IN NOVEMBER AS DECIDED BY AGM IN MARCH

* ON CORONAVIRUS: SANOMA ESTIMATES THAT CORONA VIRUS PANDEMIC WILL HAVE SIGNIFICANT IMPACTS ON ITS BUSINESS DURING 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)