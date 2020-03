March 24 (Reuters) - Sanoma Oyj:

* TEMPORARILY WITHDRAWS ITS OUTLOOK FOR 2020 AND INDICATES SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON ITS BUSINESS DUE TO CORONA VIRUS OUTBREAK

* EXPECTS TO GIVE AN UPDATED OUTLOOK FOR 2020 LATER DURING YEAR

* NET SALES AND PROFITABILITY HAVE DEVELOPED ACCORDING TO EXPECTATIONS DURING FIRST MONTHS OF YEAR

* LONG-TERM FINANCIAL TARGETS REMAIN UNCHANGED

* REMAINS COMMITTED TO ITS DIVIDEND POLICY