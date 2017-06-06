BRIEF-Sanshin Electronics says result of early-retirement program

June 6(Reuters) - Sanshin Electronics Co Ltd

* Says it offered an early-retirement program to devices department's employees, who are above 45 years old to 58 years old as of June 30, during the period from May 29 to May 31

* Says 29 employees took up the offer of the early-retirement program

* Says effective date of retirement is June 30

* Says co will provide retirement payment and outplacement support to the retiring employees

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/fVcpyu

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)