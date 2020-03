BRIEF-Santak Holdings Says Johor Factory Is Expected To Resume Operations Only From April 15, 2020

March 26 (Reuters) - Santak Holdings Ltd:

* JOHOR FACTORY IS EXPECTED TO RESUME OPERATIONS ONLY FROM 15 APRIL 2020

* CLOSURE IS EXPECTED TO IMPACT PRODUCTION OF PRECISION MACHINED PARTS MANUFACTURED BY JOHOR FACTORY

* CLOSURE IS EXPECTED TO HAVE A NEGATIVE IMPACT ON FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE OF GROUP FOR CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR ENDING 30 JUNE 2020

* CLOSURE OF ITS JOHOR FACTORY IN MALAYSIA WILL BE EXTENDED FOR FURTHER PERIOD OF 14 DAYS FROM 1 APRIL 2020 UNTIL 14 APRIL 2020

* EXPECTED IMPACT ON ITS EARNINGS PER SHARE AND NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE FOR CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR ENDING 30 JUNE 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: