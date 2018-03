March 8 (Reuters) - Santam Ltd:

* ‍ACQUISITION OF INTEREST IN SAHAM FINANCES VIA INDIRECT ACQUISITION OF REMAINING 53.37% SHAREHOLDING NOT OWNED BY SANLAM EMERGING MARKETS IRELAND

* DEAL ‍TOTAL CONSIDERATION PAYABLE IN TERMS OF TRANSACTION IS US$1,050 MILLION​

* WILL FUND CONSIDERATION BY USING A COMBINATION OF AVAILABLE DISCRETIONARY CAPITAL, DEBT FACILITIES AND ISSUANCE OF EQUITY INSTRUMENTS​