BRIEF-Santam Says Confident Of Interpretation Of Causation As Applied To COVID-19 Related Losses

July 7 (Reuters) - Santam Ltd:

* SANTAM LTD - SANTAM IS AWARE OF A HIGH COURT JUDGMENT IN RELATION TO A CLAIM AGAINST ANOTHER INSURER

* SANTAM - SANTAM WILL BE DELIVERING AN OPPOSING AFFIDAVIT IN AN APPLICATION BROUGHT AGAINST CO IN WESTERN CAPE HIGH COURT BY AN INSURED HOTEL GROUP.

* SANTAM LTD - CURRENTLY STUDYING JUDGEMENT CLOSELY

* SANTAM - REMAIN "CONFIDENT" OF INTERPRETATION OF CAUSATION AS IT APPLIES TO COVID-19 RELATED BUSINESS INTERRUPTION LOSSES