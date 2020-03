BRIEF-Santam Says FY HEPS Decreased 1% To 2 069 Cents

March 5 (Reuters) - Santam Ltd:

* AUDITED SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND DIVIDEND DECLARATION FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019

* FY GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUM (GWP) ON CONVENTIONAL INSURANCE GREW BY 7% TO R29.7 BILLION

* FY HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE DECREASED 1% TO 2 069 CENTS

* FY FINAL DIVIDEND PER SHARE INCREASED BY 8% TO 718 CENTS PER SHARE

* FY RETURN ON CAPITAL OF 22.2%

* FY GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUM R35,852 MILLION VERSUS R33,109 MILLION

* FY BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE 1,990 CENTS