March 1 (Reuters) - Santam Ltd:

* ‍FINAL DIVIDEND OF 616 CENTS PER SHARE, UP 8%​

* ‍FY HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE INCREASED 31%​

* ‍FY HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM 1 086 CPS IN 2016 TO 1 425 CPS IN 2017

* FY ‍NET WRITTEN PREMIUM 21.69 BLN RAND VS 19.77 BLN RAND​​