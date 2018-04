April 25 (Reuters) - Banco Santander Brasil SA:

* SANTANDER BRASIL CFO SAYS BANK STILL SEEKS HIGHER RETURN ON EQUITY

* SANTANDER BRASIL CFO SAYS FEE REVENUES WILL GROW AT TWO DIGITS IN 2018

* SANTANDER BRASIL CFO SAYS ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES WILL GROW IN LINE WITH INFLATION IN 2018 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Carolina Mandl)