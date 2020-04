BRIEF-Santander Brasil's CEO sees corporate loans growing faster, reaching 35% of loan book

April 28 (Reuters) - Banco Santander Brasil SA:

* SANTANDER BRASIL’S CEO SERGIO RIAL SAYS BANK TO KEEP OPERATING EXPENSES GROWTH BELOW INFLATION IN 2020, TO WEATHER CRISIS IMPACT

* SANTANDER BRASIL’S CEO SAYS BANK HAS REDUCED RISK IN CREDIT CARD PORTFOLIO, HALTED NEW HIRINGS, CUT TECH CAPEX BY 35%

* SANTANDER BRASIL’S CEO SEES CORPORATE LOANS GROWING FASTER, REACHING 35% OF LOAN PORTFOLIO

* SANTANDER BRASIL’S CEO KEEPS 3-YEAR RESULTS GOALS FOR NOW

* SANTANDER BRASIL’S CEO SAYS BANK MAY INCREASE LOAN LOSS PROVISIONS IN THE COMING QUARTERS, DEPENDING ON HOW CRISIS DEVELOPS

* SPAIN’S SANTANDER TO KEEP CONSUMER LENDING STRATEGY FOR SOUTH AMERICA, BUT MAY SLOW IT DOWN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Carolina Mandl)