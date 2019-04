BRIEF-Santander chairman sees Q1 fully loaded capital ratio of 11.2 percent

April 12 (Reuters) - Banco Santander SA chairman Ana Botin during the bank’s shareholders meeting in Santander:

* SPAIN’S SANTANDER CHAIRMAN SAYS BANK WILL END Q1 WITH FULLY LOADED CAPITAL RATIO OF 11.2 PERCENT COMPARED TO 11.3 PERCENT AT END-2018

* SPAIN’S SANTANDER CHAIRMAN SAYS REITERATES BOARD CONSIDERED IT WAS UNACCEPTABLE TO BEAR HIGH COST OF HIRING ANDREA ORCEL

* SPAIN’S SANTANDER CHAIRMAN SAYS JOSE ANTONIO ALVAREZ WILL CONTINUE IN HIS ROLES AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE Further company coverage: (Reporting By Jesus Aguado)