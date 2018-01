Jan 31 (Reuters) - Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc :

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.61

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.27 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* QTRLY NET FINANCE AND OTHER INTEREST INCOME OF $1.0 BILLION, DOWN 11%

* QTRLY COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO OF 16.3% VERSUS 13.4% - SEC FILING

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.26 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S