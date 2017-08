July 10 (Reuters) - Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc :

* Santander Holdings USA, Inc. Announces pricing of private offering of senior notes

* Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc says has priced $800 million in aggregate principal amount of 4.400% senior unsecured notes due 2027

* Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc - priced $440 million in aggregate principal amount of 3.700% senior unsecured notes due 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: