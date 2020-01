Jan 29 (Reuters) - Chairman Of Spain’s Santander Ana Botin says:

* BANK IS NOT PLANNING FURTHER COST ADJUSTMENTS IN SPAIN

* BANK KEEPS COOPERATING WITH GERMAN AUTHORITIES IN FRAUD PROBE ON DIVIDEND WINDFALL

* HAS EXCELLENT RELATIONSHIP WITH UBS

* NEGATIVE INTEREST RATES POLICY IN EURO ZONE IS NOT ENHANCING LOAN DEMAND

* IF CORONAVIRUS SPREADS IT COULD AFFECT ECONOMIC GROWTH