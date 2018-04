April 24 (Reuters) - Banco Santander SA:

* Q1 NET PROFIT 2.05 BILLION EUROS

* FULLY-LOADED CORE TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO 11.0 PERCENT AT END-MARCH

* NPLS 4.02 PERCENT AT END-MARCH

* RETURN ON TANGIBLE EQUITY (ROTE) 12.42 PERCENT IN Q1

* SAYS OUTLOOK FOR 2018 REMAINS POSITIVE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)