BRIEF-Santander says Catalan situation bad for business across Spain
October 26, 2017 / 9:11 AM / Updated an hour ago

BRIEF-Santander says Catalan situation bad for business across Spain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Spain’s Santander Jose Antonio Alvarez;

* Says that the current political situation in Catalonia is not good for business throughout all of Spain

* Says sees significant uncertainty in Mexico due to talk of Nafta (North American Free Trade Agreement) renegotiation

* Says expects more competition in mortgage business in Britain

* Says expects “some profits” from property deal with Blackstone

* Reiterates financial targets for Banco Popular

* Says does not expect any further restructuring costs for Banco Popular this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Madrid Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
