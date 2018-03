March 26 (Reuters) - Banco Santander SA:

* POPULAR WILL SELL TO VARDE ITS 49% STAKE IN WIZINK

* POPULAR AND SANTANDER TOTTA WILL ACQUIRE DEBIT AND CREDIT CARD BUSINESS THAT WIZINK HAD ACQUIRED FROM POPULAR IN 2014 AND 2016

* CLOSING OF TRANSACTIONS IS EXPECTED WITHIN THE SECOND HALF OF 2018

* BOTH TRANSACTIONS TO HAVE A POSITIVE IMPACT ON CET 1 FULLY LOADED RATIO OF ABOUT 10 BASIS POINTS