Oct 10 (Reuters) - Spain’s Santander says:

* Will focus on integration of U.S. operations and cost savings to improve efficiency

* Expects to end 2018 with an adjusted return on equity (ROTE) target of around 4 percent from 3.6 percent in the first half of 2017 and expects to end 2018 with a cost to income ratio of around 45 percent, same level as in the first half of this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Madrid Newsroom)