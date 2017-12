BRIEF-Santander To Sell US Totalbank To BCI For 444 Mln Euros

Dec 1 (Reuters) - BANCO SANTANDER SA:

* BANCO POPULAR, UNIT OF SANTANDER, REACHES DEAL TO SELL ENTIRE STAKE IT HOLDS IN ITS UNIT TOTALBANK FOR ABOUT 444 MILLION EUROS ($528 MILLION)

* BANCO POPULAR SAYS IT IS EXPECTED TO HAVE POSITIVE IMPACT OF 5 BASIS POINTS IN GRUPO SANTANDER‘S CET1 (FULLY-LOADED) CAPITAL RATIO

* BANCO POPULAR EXPECTS THE OPERATION TO BE CLOSED DURING SECOND SEMESTER OF 2018

* SAYS BUYER OF TOTALBANK IS BCI, OPERATION SUBJECT TO REGULATORY APPROVALS