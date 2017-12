BRIEF-Santander UK appoints Michael Harte as chief operating officer

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Santander UK PLC:

* SANTANDER UK APPOINTS MICHAEL HARTE AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

* HARTE JOINS FROM BARCLAYS, WHERE HE WAS GROUP HEAD OF INNOVATION, AND WILL TAKE UP POSITION IN SPRING 2018

* HARTE TO OVERSEE BUSINESS DIVISIONS AND INVESTMENTS IN AREAS OF TECHNOLOGY AND OPERATIONS, NETWORKS, PROPERTY AND DIGITAL CHANGE MANAGEMENT, WILL HELP LEAD BANK‘S DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION

* HARTE PREVIOUSLY WORKED IN SENIOR TECHNOLOGY AND INNOVATION POSITIONS AT COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA, CITIGROUP AND PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Emma Rumney)