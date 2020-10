Oct 27 (Reuters) - Chairman Of Spain’s Santander, Ana Botin:

* SAYS BANK WILL MAKE THREE STRUCTURAL CHANGES ON ITS FINANCIAL SERVICES PLATFORM TO BE MORE PROFITABLE

* SAYS DESPITE SECOND WAVE OF CORONAVIRUS THERE IS MORE VISIBILITY NOW TO POTENTIALLY SEE LOWER COST OF RISK IN 2021 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Madrid Newsroom)