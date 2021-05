May 19 (Reuters) - Santander Chairman Ana Botin Tells Court:

* LETTER OFFER TO ITALIAN BANKER ANDREA ORCEL WAS NOT A CONTRACT

* TOTAL COMPENSATION PACKAGE WAS NEVER AGREED, A MAXIMUM WAS HOWEVER SET TO LET BOARD PROCEED WITH ORCEL APPOINTMENT

* ANA BOTIN SAYS SANTANDER’S BOARD NEVER APPROVED FINAL COMPENSATION PACKAGE (Reporting by Emma Pinedo and Jesus Aguado)