Oct 27 (Reuters) - Chief Executive Officer Of Spain’s Santander, Jose Antonio Alvarez:

* EXPECTS COST OF RISK TO FALL IN CONSUMER FINANCE IN EUROPE NEXT YEAR

* EXPECTS TO ACCELERATE COST-CUTTING MEASURES IN THE UK

* EXPECTS POSITIVE EVOLUTION OF NET INTEREST INCOME BOTH IN THE UK AND SPAIN