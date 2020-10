Oct 27 (Reuters) - Chief Executive Officer Of Spain’s Santander, Jose Antonio Alvarez:

* SEES “SIGNIFICANT” REVENUE GROWTH IN LATIN AMERICAN MARKETS IN LOCAL CURRENCIES

* SEES NO NEED TO INCREASE ITS SCALE THROUGH ACQUISITIONS IN ITS MAIN MARKETS, REMAINS FOCUSED ON ORGANIC GROWTH