Nov 19 (Reuters) - SANTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING AG :

* REDUCING ANNUAL RATE OF DECLINE IN RESPIRATORY FUNCTION DURING IDEBENONE TREATMENT APPEARS TO BE CLINICALLY RELEVANT

* ANNOUNCES PUBLICATION OF LONG-TERM IDEBENONE DATA FROM SYROS STUDY IN DUCHENNE MUSCULAR DYSTROPHY

* SUSTAINED REDUCTION IN RATE OF DECLINE IN FVC%P INDICATES A POTENTIAL THERAPEUTIC BENEFIT