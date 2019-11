Nov 4 (Reuters) - Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG :

* SANTHERA APPOINTS NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

* APPOINTMENT OF DARIO EKLUND AS CEO, EFFECTIVE DECEMBER 1, 2019.

* APPOINTMENT OF DARIO EKLUND AS CEO, EFFECTIVE DECEMBER 1, 2019.

* THOMAS MEIER WILL CONTINUE AS A BOARD MEMBER AND WILL CHAIR NEWLY FORMED BOARD OF DIRECTOR'S SCIENTIFIC COMMITTEE.