BRIEF-Santhera Calls EGM And Proposes Ordinary Share Capital Increase

* SANTHERA CALLS EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING AND PROPOSES ORDINARY SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE TO RAISE APPROXIMATELY CHF 50 MILLION

* CAPITAL INCREASE TO BE EFFECTED BY WAY OF AN ACCELERATED BOOK BUILDING

* CAPITAL INCREASE TO FINANCE INITIAL PAYMENT OF USD 20 MILLION TO IDORSIA FOR RIGHTS TO VAMOROLONE

* CAPITAL INCREASE ALSO TO FINANCE DEVELOPMENT OF VAMOROLONE AND TO FUND ITS ONGOING ACTIVITIES

* WILL ISSUE 1,000,000 NEW REGISTERED SHARES TO IDORSIA FROM ITS EXISTING AUTHORIZED CAPITAL