April 8 (Reuters) - Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG :

* SANTHERA COMPLETES CAPITAL INCREASE TO CREATE SHARES FOR IRIS

* NUMBER OF ITS SHARES RECORDED IN COMMERCIAL REGISTER HAS BEEN INCREASED FROM 11.16 MILLION SHARES TO 12.31 MILLION SHARES.

* EXPECTS TO USE THE SHARES UNDER EQUITY-LINKED FINANCING PROVIDED BY IRIS ANNOUNCED EARLIER WEDNESDAY