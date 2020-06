June 2 (Reuters) - SANTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING AG :

* SANTHERA ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF REVERAGEN’S LONG-TERM EXTENSION STUDY WITH VAMOROLONE IN DUCHENNE MUSCULAR DYSTROPHY

* REVERAGEN HAS NOW OBTAINED SAFETY AND EFFICACY DATA WITH VAMOROLONE OVER A PERIOD OF 2.5 YEARS IN 41 BOYS WITH DMD

* VAMOROLONE WAS REPORTED TO BE SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED UP TO HIGHEST DOSE TESTED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)