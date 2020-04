BRIEF-Santhera Enters Equity-Linked Financing With IRIS For Up To CHF 24 Million

April 8 (Reuters) - SANTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING AG :

* ENTERED INTO AN EQUITY-LINKED FINANCING ARRANGEMENT WITH IRIS (FRANCE) IN INITIAL GROSS AMOUNT OF UP TO CHF 12 MILLION OVER 12 MONTHS

* OPTION TO EXTEND BY ANOTHER CHF 12 MILLION OVER ANOTHER 12 MONTHS

* IRIS WILL RECEIVE SANTHERA SHARES TO BE CREATED FROM COMPANY’S AUTHORIZED CAPITAL AND IS EXPECTED TO SELL THESE SHARES ON MARKET OR IN BLOCK TRADES

* IT REMAINS AT SOLE DISCRETION OF SANTHERA TO SUSPEND OR TERMINATE STAGGERED FINANCING

* IRIS WILL FUND UP TO 12 TRANCHES OF NOMINAL CHF 1 MILLION EACH IN A STAGGERED MANNER

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS EXCLUDED PREEMPTIVE RIGHTS OF EXISTING SHAREHOLDERS

* IRIS WILL RECEIVE SANTHERA SHARES AT A DISCOUNT TO APPLICABLE VOLUME WEIGHTED AVERAGE PRICE (VWAP).

* IN CONNECTION WITH FINANCING, SANTHERA WILL ISSUE SHARES OUT OF ITS AUTHORIZED SHARE CAPITAL