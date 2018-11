Nov 20 (Reuters) - SANTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING AG :

* SANTHERA ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE OPTION FROM IDORSIA FOR EXCLUSIVE SUB-LICENSE OF FIRST-IN-CLASS DISSOCIATIVE STEROID VAMOROLON

* IDORSIA TO BECOME LARGEST SHAREHOLDER IN SANTHERA WITH A 13.3% EQUITY STAKE